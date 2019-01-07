Thread: tfs dash 8 400 light problems

Results 1 to 2 of 2

tfs dash 8 400 light problems

    xrtc
    tfs dash 8 400 light problems

    Hello guys! I hope everyone is doing well. I have an issue with my TFS Dash 8 400 lights. I always modify my aircraft lights in .cfg for more realistic views. However, whatever i modify in this model's lights section doesnt appear on the sim. This is the only model i've ever encountered a problem. Imagine that even if i delete for example a whole line of a light (light.2 = 2, 4.05, -46.65, 0.35, fx_strobe)there will still be no difference.
    Anyone has any idea?
    mrzippy
    That would make me think that the lights are actually part of the model and not controlled by the [lights] section of the aircraft.cfg.
