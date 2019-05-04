Thread: My first PC to play FlightSim

If you are talking about running the new MSFS (FS2020), it is a demanding program to run in higher qualities on high resolution monitors. You don't mention your monitor you expect to use?? This is critically important. If you are running 1080p with a 59htz refresh rate, it is much easier to drive than a 4K monitor at a 165htz refresh rate. I am running a 1920x1200 monitor at 60htz, which is about 115% of a 1080p monitor at the same rate. I am now able to get a consistent 30fps locked in vsync, with a mix of ultra and high settings. If you have an I5 9600K and a RTX 2060super, you should be fine for anything up through 1440p. If you plan to run 4K, then an I9-10900K and an RTX 3080 will be needed to run at higher quality settings. At medium settings, you could run with less computer capability. I would expect
For about $1350, you could find an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor, 16GB of 3200 speed DDR4 ram, and an Radeon 5700XT GPU. That rig would run the program well at high settings and up to 1440p. If you build it yourself, then those parts would fit into about a $1000 rig (you will probably need a 650 watt PSU and 750 watts would be better, a good well vented case, and a good cooling system. You will also need a SSD or M.2 of about 1TB).
