So I have had a few problems when flying the Airbus 320 Neo. One problem i have is I can start it up, taxi and takeoff with no issues. but after 5-10 minutes or so, the plane will start rocking back and forth. Then the other thing that happens as I'm flying along with the autopilot on, all of a sudden without me touching anything the plane will start banking to the right or left at 80 degree bank. This seems to happen every time i fly this plane. I have not been able to fly from San Diego to Los Angeles or San Diego to Phoenix with these weird things happening. Then tonight, I almost got to KLAX and my mouse stopped working. I can move it around on the screen but could not click on any switch or knob. So I don't understand why I'm having all these issues with this plane but I watch many people on YouTube flying this plane and for hours having no problems like what I'm having. Does anyone know why this is happening on my system? Tnx.