Thread: KMCI to KPIR

KMCI to KPIR
Using the Cessna Longitude to substitute for a regional airliner, this short flight takes us from Kansas City International to Pierre Regional. You can see the Lincoln Nebraska airport, the Platte River, the eastern end of the Sandhills, crossing the South Dakota border, and landing at KPIR. I am a bit deep into the runway on that landing, trying to catch that shot, demotion and pay cut!!
One reason i did this series is to dispel the complaints that you can't fly anything but the C172 in the new sim and that KMCI is somehow broken. Mine works??
I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
