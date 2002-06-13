Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Trimming Problems

  1. Today, 06:41 PM #1
    ralphie1313
    ralphie1313 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Posts
    36

    Default Trimming Problems

    Does anyone else have a problem with there plans always turning to the right? No matter what i do i cant get it to fly level as far as right and left the planes keep drifting to the right and its all my planes!! UP and down trim is fine...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:06 PM #2
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    797

    Default

    You need to calibrate your controller or controllers. Use the Windows 10 Joy app to calibrate your controllers. Be sure to save the results.
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:22 PM #3
    lnuss's Avatar
    lnuss
    lnuss is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Westminster, CO
    Posts
    7,237

    Default

    Perhaps your right wing has a lot more fuel than the left wing. Fuel imbalance can do that to you.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Does Trimming work in FS2002?
    By A6BSTARM in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 03-22-2004, 09:10 PM
  2. Please help....helicopter trimming
    By befree in forum FS2002
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 11-20-2002, 12:58 AM
  3. trimming the Amazing Grego Pepper's 580
    By Rizlaman in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-13-2002, 06:33 PM
  4. The mechanical side of trimming
    By nawyecky in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 01-18-2002, 11:20 AM
  5. Trimming impossible
    By natman1 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 01-06-2002, 08:45 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules