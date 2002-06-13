Thread: Trimming Problems

Does anyone else have a problem with there plans always turning to the right? No matter what i do i cant get it to fly level as far as right and left the planes keep drifting to the right and its all my planes!! UP and down trim is fine...
Does anyone else have a problem with there plans always turning to the right? No matter what i do i cant get it to fly level as far as right and left the planes keep drifting to the right and its all my planes!! UP and down trim is fine...
You need to calibrate your controller or controllers. Use the Windows 10 Joy app to calibrate your controllers. Be sure to save the results.
I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
Perhaps your right wing has a lot more fuel than the left wing. Fuel imbalance can do that to you.
Larry N.
As Skylab would say:
Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
Bookmarks