Hi Everyone,

My night lighting effects work continues as seen in the above video of version 1.3.0. I've already reduced the taxi edgeway lighting in prior releases and I've now reduced the taxi center lighting as well, they are no longer brightly visible for tens of miles out.

I am also working on city glow effects as shown at the end of the video... from 10,000' on down, with a landing at Dallas (KDAL) airport.

You'll also get a closeup view of the taxi edgeway and center lighting with and without taxi lights on/off.

Since I've made so mane changes and if I stay with these settings, I'll have to reduce the landing and taxi lights again.

As stated in the video, this will just about require a complete reinstall of my lights.