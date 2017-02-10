Everything was fine with my sim, at least I think it was. Then a few days ago my TrackIR didn't work when I started the sim, but a restart of the sim helped. Yesterday I had my first CTD when I moved the crash bar on the TBM. On the restart flight, after 10 minutes or so, TrackIR stopped working again.

I thought I read somewhere about peripheral controllers causing the problem. Does anybody know about this?

Thanks

– B