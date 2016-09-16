Thread: sim freezing

Results 1 to 2 of 2

sim freezing

    jiro71
    sim freezing

    Hi. Since the latest update I am finding that the sim runs for about 30 seconds and then everything stops for about 2 seconds.It h appens even with the planes sitting at the gate,the ground traffic stops.Has anyone had a similar experience and is there a fix?
    Thanks
    learpilot
    Originally Posted by jiro71
    Hi. Since the latest update I am finding that the sim runs for about 30 seconds and then everything stops for about 2 seconds.It h appens even with the planes sitting at the gate,the ground traffic stops.Has anyone had a similar experience and is there a fix?
    Thanks
    yes it seems to freeze and stutter after the update WHAT A MESS
