Just sat down this Monday morning and it occurred to me that I never took a flight in MFSF this weekend(or any other sim to be fair). I dont consider myself to be one of the bashers of this sim but are all the bugs and complaints starting to seep in and sucking my enthusiasm for the sim/game?

I hope not since I just dumped a bunch of money into new hardware for it if they are ever able to get it to me and that's an issue to itself. At any rate I dont consider it a good sign.