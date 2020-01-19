Hi everyone!

Like a week ago i installed the Qualitywings Ultimate 787 Collection and updated it to the version 1.2.0 with the service pack 2, and everything is working fine, except the ground service:
I dont know if they only work with the -10 variant but it isnt available in the control panel, its only available when im taking off over 100 Knots, i didnt find anything in internet about that so any help would be apreciated
Thanks!