I was wondering if anyone else was having the same problem I have with the control surfaces and throttle. I'm using the Saitek Cessna control yoke, trim wheel, throttle quadrant, and rudder pedals. When I move the controls some of surfaces stutter. For example, when I get to the maximum wheel movement of the aileron, the aileron actually shakes back and forth. I can see this when looking outside at the control surface, and in the options for the controls. The marker on the line for the axis will start jumping up and down. The amount isn't really large, but it shouldn't do it. The throttle does this at about the center of the movement.

I'd like to hear any suggestions on how to correct this issue or any solutions if you've had the same problem.

Thank you.