I have been working on this one for several weeks. I can fly with the world section and the Halloween flight but all of the other screens are greyed out. I only have two aircraft the turbo prop and the high wing.
can anyone help me in this? I have changed my password for ms store and Microsoft login to be identical along with my email address.
I used to have flight sim x and was told it would not run on win 10 and it didn't. therefore I purchased the 2020 version, digital download deluxe supreme edition and it will not work.

What do I do now???
thanks for any help you can give.
Jim