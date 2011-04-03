I've got MSFS saved on a 256GB SSD, but noticed space is starting to get low. I was considering a 1TB SSD but I've got 24TB of Hard Disk storage and was wondering what, if anything in the sim, can be directed to a lesser sized SSD or one of the Hard Drives, i.e. aircraft files, airport files, etc... I could consult the User Guide, but... oh yeah! There is no user guide. As nearly as I can tell, the user is pretty much at the mercy of forums and YouTube videos to figure anything out... Me ranting here.. LOL! Anyway, any suggestions would be appreciated. I think I've seen somewhere in the settings where the main program folder lands, but..