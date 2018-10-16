Thread: help loading add-ons

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Don Shaw
    Hi I need help loading add-ons.

    3) OPEN FSX AND ACTIVATE THE "MYSTERY SKULL MYSTERY" FOLDER WHICH HOLDS THE NEW SCENERY OF THE ADVENTURE NEEDED TO FIND THE TOMB AND TREASURE.

    How do i activate the folder in FSX.

    Help would realy be appreciated.

    Many thanks

    Don Shaw
    mrzippy
    Make sure that it's been loaded into your FSX/Scenery Library and has a checkmark by it and say OK.

    The README said to place the scenery folder into your FSX/AddonScenery folder. To add this scenery, go to your Scenery Library, click on add area, browse to your AddonScenery folder and select the Mystery Skull folder. click on the white area to add that scenery and maybe then OK.

    If you are unsure about this procedure, then Google search how to add scenery to your Scenery Library.
