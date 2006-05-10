Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Newer Game Version Required To Update

    daspinall
    Newer Game Version Required To Update

    In the Content Manager, I have several software packages that have this on them.... What does it mean to us???? are we waiting for another core update??
    tiger1962
    

    Yes, there's an update due on Tuesday November 10.
    Tim Wright
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
