Thread: FREE!! FS9/FSX CDs

  Today, 10:20 AM
    Graham Ford
    FREE!! FS9/FSX CDs

    Many add-on CDs of scenery and aircraft for FS9/FSX available free of charge.
    Anyone interested will pay postage only.
  Today, 01:15 PM
    p14u2nv
    

    Greetings Graham Ford,

    I am interested. How many CDs are there? Which version of scenery and aircraft (FS9, FSX or both)? Which sceneries and aircraft? Where would they sent from?

    Thanks
