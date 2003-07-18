Probably, still many of us around to remember air travel back in the 70's and 80's (not trying to date myself). Here are 2 such aircraft that helped us in our travel needs!

The Douglas DC-8
And the Boeing 727-200
Okay now, I know there are some out there, smiling and nodding their heads!

Rick