Fsx startup please?
Hi everybody
Have decided to Run FSX again as it is still my Favourite Flight sim. Not getting along with the new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.
However, It only Runs for about Half an Hour, then, thanks me for playing and then asks me to Re Register to continue playing?
I actually own 2 X FSX Simulator Gold Editions and it is doing the Same on with BOTH!!! Says both have expired.
Does this mean I have to Purchase yet another FSX or is there a way around this Please.
I have Recently purchased a New gaming Computer and wonder if this is the reason for the problem?
Any help or advice please (asap if possible please) would be extremely appreciated.
Many thanks
Regards
Paul.
Windows 10 2020.
Processor: AMD Ryzon 5 3600 6-Core Processor 3.59 GHz.
Installed memory (RAM): 16.0 GB.
System type: 64-bit Operating System X64-based processor.
Bookmarks