Hi:

I found this by chance. Most CTD happen this way: FS freezes for a few seconds, then crashes to desktop.

Do this: run FS 2020 only (no other app).

As soon as it freezes, don't let it crash to desktop: press ALT+TAB as if switching to another app. As FS is the only one running, its small window will show and when you release the keys, it will return to FS and run normally. It works for me. While not fixing the problem, it mitigates its consequences.

And (this must be tested more deeply) if I ALT+TAB many times, it will reduce the chances of a next CTD.

Just my 2 cents.