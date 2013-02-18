Thread: Logbook landings not being recorded

How do I ensure my landings are counted in my logbook. I seem to be making a few landings on the runway then taxi off the main route but the landings don't seem to register in my logbook. What do I need to do?
How do I ensure my landings are counted in my logbook. I seem to be making a few landings on the runway then taxi off the main route but the landings don't seem to register in my logbook. What do I need to do?
None of my recent landings have registered, I do my best to make the smoothest landing every time.
However, no-one's perfect and I made a strong cross-wind landing last week, landed heavily and bounced it twice - it was more of a CFIT than a landing - to my surprise the landing was recorded! It's definitely a bug, but how soon it'll be fixed is anyone's guess right now.
This is affecting a LOT of us (me included), I've landed on the runway, shut down, it "may" get recorded. I land, taxi to the parking spot that I've been directed towards, It "may" or may not get recorded.
Can't figure it out. Or, if I do get it recorded, it's in the vicinity. Hmm, I landed AT the airport on the runway, yet I am only in the vicinity.
Sigh
