Thread: Texture Problem

    jadutton
    Texture Problem

    I am running FSX with Windows 7 O.S. I have added several add-on aircrat but the textures
    do not display. On "Outside', the aircraft appear white or gray although the aircraft operate
    normally. Can anyone suggest a fix or solution to this problem?
    mrzippy
    Go into your FSX/Settings/Customize/Graphics and uncheck the DX10 preview box.
