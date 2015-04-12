Hi guys,

I'm trying out the Plan-G flight planner for FS9 and I really like it. But I've hit a problem. Like many of you, I have multiple FS9 installs for different add-on packages such as Golden Wings. As per the install instructions, I rename the exe files for each install from, say, fs9.exe to fsgw3.exe so that the config files don't get mixed up. But Plan-G will not connect with anything except my vanilla FS9 install. My hunch is that this is because it will only connect when a file named fs9.exe is running. Is this right? If it is, does anyone know a workaround to enable it to also connect when you have renamed your fs9.exe?

Thanks,

August