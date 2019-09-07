Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: The mighty Boeing C-32A

    djfierce
    Default The mighty Boeing C-32A

    Everyone talks about Air Force One for good reason, but I've always loved the 757 conversion...

    I have no political statement to make here, I just thought it was timely.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: c32a.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 166.6 KB  ID: 223680

    Click image for larger version.  Name: c32a1.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 217.3 KB  ID: 223681

    Click image for larger version.  Name: c32a2.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 214.0 KB  ID: 223682

    Click image for larger version.  Name: c32a3.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 161.8 KB  ID: 223683
    - James
    darrenvox
    what sim you using!!
    WJA221, BFL0200, ASA2703
    CYXU is my local airport
    http://www.darrensfs9site.weebly.com
    http://darrensflightsimblog.blogspot.com/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
