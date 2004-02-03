Thread: Landing Stats...?

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Landing Stats...?

    gullsrock
    gullsrock
    Oct 2020
    Devon, UK
    How do I ensure my landings are counted in my logbook. I seem to be making a few landings on the runway then taxi off the main route but the landings don't seem to register in my logbook. What do I need to do?
    mrzippy
    mrzippy
    Jan 2012
    San Francisco, California
    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...Logbook-Issues

    I would say, by now, you're past New Member status and should post your questions in the MSFS 2020 forum.
