Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Joystick disabled when 2nd monitor focused by mouse.

  1. Today, 03:17 PM #1
    KawaRay
    KawaRay is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2012
    Posts
    1

    Default Joystick disabled when 2nd monitor focused by mouse.

    Has anyone have an answer/remedy to this?

    I have 2 monitors in use:
    On the 1st I have my aircraft; on the 2nd I display the ATC and other Controls-Windows (Don't like them on the main screen).
    When I leave the primary display with the mouse to e.g. select an airstrip my Joystick (T.M16000) controls are unusable. This behaviour is not really acceptable - especially in critical flight conditions.

    I'd be happy for suggestions.

    Regards
    Rainer
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:26 PM #2
    jfitler's Avatar
    jfitler
    jfitler is online now First Class Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Honolulu, HI
    Posts
    55

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by KawaRay View Post
    Has anyone have an answer/remedy to this?

    I have 2 monitors in use:
    On the 1st I have my aircraft; on the 2nd I display the ATC and other Controls-Windows (Don't like them on the main screen).
    When I leave the primary display with the mouse to e.g. select an airstrip my Joystick (T.M16000) controls are unusable. This behaviour is not really acceptable - especially in critical flight conditions.

    I'd be happy for suggestions.

    Regards
    Rainer
    I have exactly the same problem. Makes communicating with ATC and taxiing at the same time a whole lot of fun!

    It sounds as though this is an identified problem and is in the queue for getting fixed. I know that there is at least one bug report filed through Zendesk on this issue. Hopefully it will get addressed soon.
    i7-7700K 4.20GHz
    MSI Z-270A Pro Series MB
    32Gb 2400MHz DDR4 RAM
    NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 8Gb
    WDC WDS240G1G01 240Gb SSD
    Toshiba DT01ACA100 1Tb HDD
    Seagate OneTouch 1Tb SSD
    Seagate BUP 5Tb HDD
    2 LG 4k 32" displays
    Microsoft X05-63895 Sidewinder joystick
    Logitech M325 mouse
    Costco 14993BLK4E XL series folding chair
    ACCO Model 40 stapler
    Rubbermaid MFG295600 plastic rubbish bin
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Second World Update will be focused on the USA
    By Jikul in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 10-01-2020, 05:19 PM
  2. Mouse-as-yoke and mouse pan view messed up by going in and out of full screen mode
    By cmhodge in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 11-16-2006, 10:49 AM
  3. Mouse cursor invisible until mouse moved.
    By dmb06851 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 03-08-2006, 10:09 PM
  4. Mouse pointer flickers on 2nd Monitor
    By rhodges in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 08-31-2004, 07:54 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules