Thread: Joystick disabled when 2nd monitor focused by mouse.

I have exactly the same problem. Makes communicating with ATC and taxiing at the same time a whole lot of fun!
Originally Posted by KawaRay
Has anyone have an answer/remedy to this?
I have 2 monitors in use:
On the 1st I have my aircraft; on the 2nd I display the ATC and other Controls-Windows (Don't like them on the main screen).
When I leave the primary display with the mouse to e.g. select an airstrip my Joystick (T.M16000) controls are unusable. This behaviour is not really acceptable - especially in critical flight conditions.
I'd be happy for suggestions.
Regards
Rainer
It sounds as though this is an identified problem and is in the queue for getting fixed. I know that there is at least one bug report filed through Zendesk on this issue. Hopefully it will get addressed soon.
i7-7700K 4.20GHz
MSI Z-270A Pro Series MB
32Gb 2400MHz DDR4 RAM
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 8Gb
WDC WDS240G1G01 240Gb SSD
Toshiba DT01ACA100 1Tb HDD
Seagate OneTouch 1Tb SSD
Seagate BUP 5Tb HDD
2 LG 4k 32" displays
Microsoft X05-63895 Sidewinder joystick
Logitech M325 mouse
Costco 14993BLK4E XL series folding chair
ACCO Model 40 stapler
Rubbermaid MFG295600 plastic rubbish bin
Bookmarks