Thread: Phoenix Simulation Software

Phoenix Simulation Software

    Phoenix Simulation Software

    Someone mentioned them in a post, and i was curious about them.
    I've only ever bought 2 payware planes, the Carenado Beech V35 and the Captainsim 757.
    Im looking at the 777 and A320, which are nicely priced right now. Are they a good buy,
    how is the company and is the activation a pain. The Captainsim took a couple days to activate.

    Edit:I see they are called Black Box now.
    lmhariano:

    Do it. They are available at Black Box. They are only €10 each. I did so for the 757, 777 and A320, and had no issue at all for activating.
    Best regards,
    Luis Hernández
    DirkDP:

    Quote Originally Posted by lmhariano:
    Do it. They are available at Black Box. They are only €10 each. I did so for the 757, 777 and A320, and had no issue at all for activating.
    Hi,
    How does their activation work for those old addons? Some kind of offline serial nr. or online activation crap?

    Regards,
    DDP.
