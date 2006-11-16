Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: LFBD-KSEA challenge

    Hi everyone,

    I decided to try the LFBD-KSEA challenge. I set things up using the Airbus A320neo and high-altitude airways. FS2020 set up a flight plan going over southern Ireland and Greenland, and then over North America. Naturally, I used autopilot with autothrottle.

    Everything was proceeding nice and smoothly until I started to lose altitude over the last portion of Greenland (in other words, towards its western coast just prior to flying over Davis Strait). No matter what I did, I could not recover the plane, which crashed causing me to lose several flight hours. I thought that the autopilot must have failed.

    So I proceeded to redo the flight, but this time I manually set the altitude to be 38,000 feet. I intended to keep that setting until I approached KSEA. But then the same thing happened in the same location -- the aircraft lost altitude over the western portion of Greenland and the plane crashed.

    I examined things more closely, and I have concluded that the aircraft ran out of fuel.

    But I have my FS2020 fuel settings for unlimited fuel. So how could I have encountered fuel exhaustion in my LFBD-KSEA attempts?

    I see two possibilities as to what is going on:

    > FS2020 is programmed so that, as soon as one loads a flight for LFBD-KSEA, it automatically requires a user to manually load fuel into the plane.

    > Something else is going on, which caused my plane to lose altitude. But what would that be?

    Does anyone please have an answer to this?

    Thank you.

    Stanley
    It has been reckoned the aircraft in FS20 use more fuel than they should even at altitude. You can cheat a bit and just refuel in mid-air from one of the pull down menus. Also by default regardless of your flight plan, the planner always initially just loads 50% of fuel, you have to increase that and the manifest load manually.
    Vern.
