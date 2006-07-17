Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Problem with start-up

  Today, 10:59 AM
    torontocyyz
    Problem with start-up

    I regularly use FS9 with no problems until recently. After using it as normal one evening, the very next day after trying to start it there was a message on the screen saying 'Microsoft Flight Simulator has stopped working' as can be seen in the screen shot. KB3086255 is not installed and I am running Windows 7 x64. I uninstalled the whole thing, re-installed and it loaded onto the pc as normal but then clicking on the start-up icon produces this message on the screen. Any ideas please?
    Click image for larger version.  Name: no install.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 79.9 KB  ID: 223679
  Today, 11:33 AM
    douga66
    douga66
    Default

    I don't know if it would work now because you reinstalled the program but usually I do a "system restore" from a restore point before I had the problems. That usually does the trick. I guess it would be worth a try before you go crazy with other remedies. Also Microsoft no longer supports Windows 7 and will be no help (not that they were much help before that).

    Good luck.
    Good luck.
  Today, 11:52 AM
    ussmidway
    ussmidway
    Default

    I remember a couple years ago after a hiatus, when I returned to FS9, I had this same issue, and had to do the whole start as administrator, and may have even had to tinker with the compatibility. Many reinstalls and multiple installs of FS9 later and I haven't had this issue in a while. I think the only thing that has changed is along the way I did do a reinstall of Win7 and haven't had any issues since.
    I use a lot of older games and programs, so I am always tweaking things, messing with drivers, etc. Never really figured out what it was, but I am pretty sure it was related to windows and not another program.
