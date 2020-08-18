Hello,

Am changing over from original steam install of msfs2020 as I was delayed in finding that the app data community files were actually there but invisible in steam due to an unticked box.

I have a query. Some of these steam residual files are still in the computer. Will they cause a problem in MSN’s functioning via the ms store, including clashing of liveries in community folders of old steam and new ms store ?

appreciate advice on this. Should I just blindly delete all some of the few residual steam files which did not get deleted automatically during the steam uninstall ?

Thanks a lot