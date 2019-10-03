Thread: Are 2D Panel's Dead

I wasn't sure which forum to post this in, but since I use P3D I am posting it here. I like to implement hardware with tactile switches as much as practical and as budget and time allow. This means I prefer a 2D instrument implementation which seems to be missing in most of the later aircraft releases such as the 717 and it looks like Just Flights 146 Pro for P3D. These days I mainly use the Feel-There ERJ145 because it is a pretty decent aircraft system simulator, it still offers a 2D flight deck, I like shorter flights, it can get into a wide variety of airfields, and I love twin-engine jets. I had to, for now, implement the overhead panel with a touch-screen because P3D does not give access to controlling the switches via keystroke or control commands. There is probably a way I could use Pete Dowson's FS Interrogate to possibly clue me in to how to control the OH switches so I can build a hardware-based OH panel.
Anyways, I am just saying sometimes "progress" is disappointing such as the progression of virtual cockpits when we lose something we valued. I am not saying others are wrong for loving virtual cockpits and VR simulations, they just are not my preference. If anyone can recommend a good fairly comprehensive medium-sized twin engine jet simulation for P3D please comment. Especially biz jets or commuter jets would be great. I would like to check them out. I thought about the Q400 but I when I view it I think only a mother can love how it looks :-) Thanks in advance for any feedback.
