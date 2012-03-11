Having just purchased UTL2 for AI, I have a new interest in watching AI operations. Using the Nearest Tower view Zoom function, I can get a nice view of an airport's runway layout depending on where I place my selected aircraft. I would like to create additional Nearest Tower View camera's that I could position either left or right of the default Nearest Tower Camera view. Does FSX limit the number of default camera views? If not, could I simply create a new view giving it a new title such as Nearest Tower 1,2 etc? In FS9, there was a program called Mobile Control Tower but I can not find anything similar for FSX. Does anyone know of a similar program for FSX?

Thanks