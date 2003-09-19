My CONTROLS panel now shows only Keyboard and Mouse sections. Windows sees my joystick and all its buttons. Plugging in a different joystick makes no difference.

I have a DEBUG file saying - [1031/143519.503:ERROR:settings.cc(325)] Settings version is not 1

I think this is about my faulty CONTROLS panel, but I cannot find any settings to do with enabling/disabling joystick (as in FSX).
Please can someone give me guidance?