Thread: A320 mcdu

    How do i get the A320 autopilot to follow the flightplan i make in the FMC ? The flightplan i create in the FMC has a green line on the PFD.
    I am used to B737 where there is VNAV and LNAV buttons.

    thanks
    The green line means you're in VOR mode, you need to switch to FMC mode which shows as a magenta (pink) line. There's a great tutorial video by Squirrel here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQ3tx_0NxZc
