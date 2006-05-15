Thread: Version Update??

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    This morning, Content Manager shows two airliners and two flight lesson updates, but states that they need a current version update. Anybody else note this? If necessary, I'll go get the exact text from the four updates, but I am running the latest core content (to my Knowledge).
    There's an update due on Tuesday November 10 (the same day the Xbox Series X launches btw) so expect to see a few items in Content Manager needing a current version update. This happens each time an update is due.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
