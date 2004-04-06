Thread: Oscillation issue

Oscillation issue
I am currently on a long flight from LFBD to KSEA (I am trying to complete one of the FS2020 challenges), and I am flying in my A320neo. I had a normal takeoff, I am flying on autopilot at 38,000 feet with a speed of 250 knots, and at the moment I am over the open ocean. The flaps are at zero, the landing gear is retracted, and the air brakes are not deployed. I have the weather set to clear skies with no wind.
Everything is going well, except that the aircraft keeps wagging its wings -- and a noticeable amount, at least 5 degrees up and down. (Well, maybe it is less than 5 degrees -- I am having trouble figuring that out -- but it is significant and annoying.) Understand that the plane is flying straight and true, following the flight plan, and altitude is holding perfectly steady. However, the oscillation is significant. I would not want to be a passenger or crew member on the plane.
Two questions, please:
- Why is this happening?
- How do I make it stop?
Stanley
