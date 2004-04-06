Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Oscillation issue

    Hi everyone,

    I am currently on a long flight from LFBD to KSEA (I am trying to complete one of the FS2020 challenges), and I am flying in my A320neo. I had a normal takeoff, I am flying on autopilot at 38,000 feet with a speed of 250 knots, and at the moment I am over the open ocean. The flaps are at zero, the landing gear is retracted, and the air brakes are not deployed. I have the weather set to clear skies with no wind.

    Everything is going well, except that the aircraft keeps wagging its wings -- and a noticeable amount, at least 5 degrees up and down. (Well, maybe it is less than 5 degrees -- I am having trouble figuring that out -- but it is significant and annoying.) Understand that the plane is flying straight and true, following the flight plan, and altitude is holding perfectly steady. However, the oscillation is significant. I would not want to be a passenger or crew member on the plane.

    Two questions, please:

    • Why is this happening?
    • How do I make it stop?

    Thank you.

    Stanley
    I found turning the AP off for a few seconds, then re-engaging the AP and ensuring the correct manage modes are engaged seems to resolve the issue.

    A kind of AP reset.
    Thank you, Paxx. That seems to have solved it.
    Default

    Hi everyone,

    Since I am on the topic of my current flight, I notice another issue.

    The nose is pitched up a bit -- not much, but a little bit. I suppose that would be a helpful flare for a landing -- actually, I would want just a bit more flare -- but if I were walking up the aisle from stern to bow, I would be going up a slight incline.

    Is this normal?

    Thank you.

    Stanley
