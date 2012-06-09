Saving external views possible yet in MSFS?
Hi all, according to the MS Camera Basic concepts page (as of August 18) you can't save custom external camera views, only cockpit views if I understand this correctly - - and understanding all of the capabilities of the sim is a ways off for me LOL.
I like a specific view to go out of the cockpit to while on approach, for now I just simply toggle the smart cam and adjust zoom and height to what I want, but a preset would be sweet! Does anyone know if there is a way to pull it off anyway?
Here is a link to the article I refer to -
https://flightsimulator.zendesk.com/...amera-Overview
The last line under "External view" = "At the moment, you cannot save custom views in External view"
Thanks,
Mike
Dell XPS 8930 Core I9-9900 3.10 GHz, Windows 10 Pro 64-bit, 32GB RAM @2666 Mhz, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, 1 TB SSD + 1 and 2 TB spinner sata’s, Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas X, FS9, FSX, MSFS
Bookmarks