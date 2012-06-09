Hi all, according to the MS Camera Basic concepts page (as of August 18) you can't save custom external camera views, only cockpit views if I understand this correctly - - and understanding all of the capabilities of the sim is a ways off for me LOL.

I like a specific view to go out of the cockpit to while on approach, for now I just simply toggle the smart cam and adjust zoom and height to what I want, but a preset would be sweet! Does anyone know if there is a way to pull it off anyway?

Here is a link to the article I refer to -

https://flightsimulator.zendesk.com/...amera-Overview

The last line under "External view" = "At the moment, you cannot save custom views in External view"

Thanks,

Mike