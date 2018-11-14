Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Virtual Reality

  1. Today, 10:54 AM #1
    ralphie1313
    ralphie1313 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Posts
    35

    Default Virtual Reality

    Anyone use vr yet is it active ? If so how do u activate it?

    Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:21 AM #2
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    loki is online now Newcomers Forum Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Getting warmer now
    Posts
    8,278

    Default

    VR support is still under development.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Choice of Reality GTN 750 or Reality XP GNS530 v2
    By GunnerOIF2003 in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 11-14-2018, 11:26 PM
  2. Reality V's Virtual Reality!
    By foggy in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 07-10-2002, 04:12 PM
  3. REALITY CHECK - WHAT IS "REALITY?"
    By DreamFleet1 in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 19
    Last Post: 05-07-2002, 12:58 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules