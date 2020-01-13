Thread: What to expect from new rig

Results 1 to 1 of 1

What to expect from new rig

    natman1965
    Sep 2020
    36

    Should have next week; spec are

    10900k
    32 gigs 3200
    Nvidia 2080 super. 3080 if Nvidia ever actually builds one.
    125 dl speed
    NVM 1T drive

    Hoping to run it 4K on high settings medium density area (west coast of Florida Tampa down to keys). I am happy with 30 FPS. Have a feeling I will end up on 1440 to achieve that especially if I wonder into Miami airspace.

