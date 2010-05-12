To start,I am new at flight sim,and have home built an exact replica of the b-25 pilots compartment for realism.i cannot obtain a maam flight sim cd or download anymore, but
,(searching for that and the operating system cd to suppo t it). I plan to input the gaming computor with potentiometers or hall effect sensors on the pedals yoke and levers. I plan on using 3 monitors mounted outside the windows and windscreen .have set up dahlquist 12" speakers powered with 1200 watts available. Experience with computers is limited to this ancient I-pad. Where to start? I am looking for helpful experts as to a good gaming computor,cards,power supply ,etc. I'm anxious to fly this bomber! Help meeeee mr.wizard