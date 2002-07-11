I was on my way down to Athens from Edinburgh with the A320 and as I was at about the 2hr 45 mark all of a sudden the engines cut out (I think) and the screens cut out and went black. Eventually the screens came back on but I could not get the engines back on/power up. The centre display read something like “engine 1 failure” and “land immediately”. It was extremely annoying. It is even more annoying that failures are the one assist that I actually have turned on. I can do all the basics of flying the aircraft and really enjoy it. Take off, climb, cruise and then a reasonably smooth landing but then for some reason this happens. Can anyone help me out? Is there something im missing? Is there an easy way to like reset the settings and get the engines back on when this sort of crap happens? Thanks in advance guys.