Thread: Leg 5 of the Bear Paw adventure

  Today, 08:00 PM
    Tom's Avatar
    Tom
    Cool Leg 5 of the Bear Paw adventure

    When: Saturday November 7 @ 8am PST, 11am EST,
    Where: TeamSpeak, connect to ts3.digitalthemepark.com

    This beautiful GA flight has been so much fun. 15 - 20 Pilots finding their way through valleys and mountain passes of the beautiful Pacific NorthWest.
    Come join this fun group of MSFS simmers.

    Tom

    INFO at https://digitalthemepark.com/
