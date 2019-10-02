Thread: RTW Retro Flight #124 Berlin to Vienna . . . . 1961 Part I

Malév flight 388 is an Ilyushin IL-14P flying from Berlin to Vienna, (EDDB - LOWW). We have 400 gallons of fuel on board for the 282 nm flight. Light to Moderate cloud cover is expected for the entire flight. We will be cruising at an altitude of 9,000 feet.
Thanks to:
Aircraft: Ilyushin IL-14P. The model is by Jens B. Kristensen. The Malév paint is by Mike Stevens.
Propliner AI & Traffic: CalClassic & FS Aviator - Tom Gibson, Mike Stevens, Jason Krogmann, Manuel Jagmann, Bill Towers, Nikko Yaginuma, Richard Wright, Frederick Coleman, Dave Jones, Paul Haak, Marty Lochmiller, Ake Lindberg, Harland Sandberg, Richard Wright and Gary Harper, at www.calclassic.com
Scenery and Add-ons: MS FS2004 v9.1 Standard and:
- Berlin Schoenefeld Airport is from the East Germany scenery package by Mike Stevens, at www.calclassic.com
- Vienna Airport is from the Central Europe scenery package by Wolfgang Gersch, Harry Biard, Michael Schneider, Jaap de Baare, Nikko Yaginuma, Tom Gibson, Bernard Leuenberger and Mike Stevens, at www.calclassic.com.
- Malév timetable 1 July to 31 October 31, 1961 from Timetable Images, at www.timetableimages.com
- Rwy12 and EZ Static Object and Scenery Libraries, at www.flightsim.com
- FS2004 Classic Scenery Libraries v4a by Wolfgang Gersch, at www.flightsim.com
- REX FS9 w/Overdrive & SP5.
- Flight One Ground Environment Pro II
- FS Genesis UT Europe.
1. Malév Timetable for 1 July to 31 October, 1961.
2. Flight plan filed and passengers boarded. The Stasi and their dogs are keeping an eye on things.
3. Number two started now starting number one.
4. Taxiing out to runway 7R for departure to Berlin.
5. In the air and stowing the gear.
6. Turning on course for Vienna.
7. Cruising at 9,000 feet 75 nm from Berlin the city of Dresden is 20 nm off our right wing.
8. We have crossed the border into Czechoslovakia near the city of Liberec.
9. Passing over the city of Kolin known for its gothic buildings. We are about 130 nm from Vienna.
10. Now near the old Czech mining town of Jihlava and about ninety nm from Vienna.
More in the reply . . . . .
