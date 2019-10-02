Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: RTW Retro Flight #124 Berlin to Vienna . . . . 1961 Part I

  1. Today, 06:07 PM #1
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    NMLW is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    Posts
    17,169

    Default RTW Retro Flight #124 Berlin to Vienna . . . . 1961 Part I

    Malév flight 388 is an Ilyushin IL-14P flying from Berlin to Vienna, (EDDB - LOWW). We have 400 gallons of fuel on board for the 282 nm flight. Light to Moderate cloud cover is expected for the entire flight. We will be cruising at an altitude of 9,000 feet.

    Thanks to:
    Aircraft: Ilyushin IL-14P. The model is by Jens B. Kristensen. The Malév paint is by Mike Stevens.
    Propliner AI & Traffic: CalClassic & FS Aviator - Tom Gibson, Mike Stevens, Jason Krogmann, Manuel Jagmann, Bill Towers, Nikko Yaginuma, Richard Wright, Frederick Coleman, Dave Jones, Paul Haak, Marty Lochmiller, Ake Lindberg, Harland Sandberg, Richard Wright and Gary Harper, at www.calclassic.com
    Scenery and Add-ons: MS FS2004 v9.1 Standard and:
    - Berlin Schoenefeld Airport is from the East Germany scenery package by Mike Stevens, at www.calclassic.com
    - Vienna Airport is from the Central Europe scenery package by Wolfgang Gersch, Harry Biard, Michael Schneider, Jaap de Baare, Nikko Yaginuma, Tom Gibson, Bernard Leuenberger and Mike Stevens, at www.calclassic.com.
    - Malév timetable 1 July to 31 October 31, 1961 from Timetable Images, at www.timetableimages.com
    - Rwy12 and EZ Static Object and Scenery Libraries, at www.flightsim.com
    - FS2004 Classic Scenery Libraries v4a by Wolfgang Gersch, at www.flightsim.com
    - REX FS9 w/Overdrive & SP5.
    - Flight One Ground Environment Pro II
    - FS Genesis UT Europe.

    Click to Enlarge . . . . . .

    1. Malév Timetable for 1 July to 31 October, 1961.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-14P_Malev_01.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 403.5 KB  ID: 223653

    2. Flight plan filed and passengers boarded. The Stasi and their dogs are keeping an eye on things.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-14P_Malev_02.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 361.1 KB  ID: 223654

    3. Number two started now starting number one.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-14P_Malev_03.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 352.8 KB  ID: 223655

    4. Taxiing out to runway 7R for departure to Berlin.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-14P_Malev_04.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 396.6 KB  ID: 223656

    5. In the air and stowing the gear.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-14P_Malev_05.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 454.0 KB  ID: 223657

    6. Turning on course for Vienna.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-14P_Malev_06.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 403.7 KB  ID: 223658

    7. Cruising at 9,000 feet 75 nm from Berlin the city of Dresden is 20 nm off our right wing.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-14P_Malev_07.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 432.5 KB  ID: 223659

    8. We have crossed the border into Czechoslovakia near the city of Liberec.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-14P_Malev_08.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 273.7 KB  ID: 223660

    9. Passing over the city of Kolin known for its gothic buildings. We are about 130 nm from Vienna.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-14P_Malev_09.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 463.0 KB  ID: 223661

    10. Now near the old Czech mining town of Jihlava and about ninety nm from Vienna.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-14P_Malev_10.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 249.1 KB  ID: 223662

    More in the reply . . . . .
    Last edited by NMLW; Today at 06:35 PM.
    Larry
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:11 PM #2
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    NMLW is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    Posts
    17,169

    Default RTW Retro Flight #124 Berlin to Vienna . . . . 1961 Part II

    Click to Enlarge . . . . .

    11. Cruising 20 nm from the Austrian border.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-14P_Malev_11.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 284.9 KB  ID: 223663

    12. We have crossed the Border into Austria and are beginning our initial descent.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-14P_Malev_12.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 477.0 KB  ID: 223664

    13. Descending through 5,000 feet near Vienna we see the Danube River.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-14P_Malev_13.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 447.0 KB  ID: 223665

    14. At 3,000 feet we turn to begin our approach to runway 29 at the airport.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-14P_Malev_14.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 368.3 KB  ID: 223666

    15. Beginning to line up our approach with gear down and flaps 20.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-14P_Malev_15.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 402.0 KB  ID: 223667

    16. Descending through 2,500 feet with flaps 30 lining up with the runway.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-14P_Malev_16.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 463.3 KB  ID: 223668

    17. Lined up on short final with full flaps.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-14P_Malev_17.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 428.8 KB  ID: 223669

    18. Touchdown.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-14P_Malev_18.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 327.9 KB  ID: 223670

    19. Taxiing to Parking.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-14P_Malev_19.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 354.1 KB  ID: 223671

    20. Parked, engines and all systems shut down and passengers disembarked. Thanks for flying Malév.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ilyushin IL-14P_Malev_20.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 409.3 KB  ID: 223672
    Last edited by NMLW; Today at 06:20 PM.
    Larry
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. RTW Retro Flight #123 Moscow to Berlin . . . . 1962 Part I
    By NMLW in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 10-30-2020, 04:54 PM
  2. RTW Retro Flight #122 Berlin to Moscow . . . . 1962 Part I
    By NMLW in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 09-23-2020, 07:31 PM
  3. RTW Retro Flight #105 Munich to Vienna . . . . . 1961
    By NMLW in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 02-10-2019, 01:16 PM
  4. RTW Retro Flight #42 Livingstone to Walvis Bay . . . . 1961
    By NMLW in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 12-02-2014, 05:52 PM
  5. RTW Retro Flight #33 Accra to Kano . . . . . . . 1961 Part 1
    By NMLW in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 03-08-2014, 11:56 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules