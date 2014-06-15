Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: FlightSimulator.exe has stopped working error

    g7rta
    FlightSimulator.exe has stopped working error

    Hi all, unlike many of you, I’ve had a few good months enjoying MSFS without many issues, both with the Alpha & the Premium Deluxe version.
    I have however had the occasional CTD (crash to desktop) especially over the last week or two.
    More often than not, it would crash to desktop within about 5 or 7 hours, even while I’m just sat on the tarmac.
    Anyway, thatisn’t my reason for posting.

    Last night MSFS had been going for almost 10 hours.. when it crashed. Again I started going through various options, hoping to fix it once & for all.
    I downloaded MSI Afterburner. I’d never used this before but I understand it’s recommended by many. I doubt the Afterburner had anything to do with it..but that’s when my real problems started.
    From that moment on.. I couldn’t even launch the sim. Everytime I try to launch it crashes with 2 or 3 seconds. This is the same however I do it.
    whether it be from the shortcut or from the MS Store. A black box fills the screen, with a white border (not writing or text on it) two seconds later... FS has stopped working etc.
    I was up last night until 2am, reinstalling Windows 10.. updating..reinstalling MSFS.
    I’ve spent most of today, wiping my pc.. even deleting partitions.. reinstalling Windows.. updating it completely.. makes no difference.
    Only now of course I can’t even install the main core of the sim. The little 1gb+ bit installs, as does digital ownership. But as soon as I try to launch it...
    I have a feeling it could be to do with digital ownership or Xbox identifier?? I’ve installed Windows at least three times today alone. Is there a limit to the number of PC’s you can install MSFS.? I’ve signed off..rebooted.. signed in.. many times

    Any help will be very much appreciated. I’ve tried things like repair..reset & administrator mode etc.
    Thanks in advance

    Regards
    Steve
    tiger1962
    Steve, has the MSI Afterburner somehow altered any BIOS or GPU settings? This sounds like a hardware fault to me, try the recommended settings in BIOS and/or GPU (no overclocking etc.) as a test and see if MSFS launches for you.
    g7rta
    Hi Tim, I’ll do that.
    I have been into the bios a few times today but mainly to change bootup sequence (dvd drive for Windows isn’t) plus I turned off XMP, then back on at a lower speed) but I’ll givr the default settings a try.
    I also ran the memory diagnostic program (first time ever!) it took a couple of hours & found nothing wrong.
    Right.. time to go into the bios. I’ll keep you posted.

    Regards
    Steve
