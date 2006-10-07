Just a quick post on fixing little things when they go wrong.
I'm not new to FS but I am new to FS9 and am mostly finished installing planes and scenery on this build.
I have a bunch of carriers and NAS FOLS practice zones set up and all of a sudden things went slightly crazy with Arrcab2.6.
I could "trap" with no problem. Now don't be hatin', I'm just that good (seriously, I've been doing this longer than I should admit). The small problem was that, suddenly, I couldn't get the cat to launch me. Set up in a "cat" zone with no issues and set the parking brake, order a cat shot with <shift> <f9> and get the "armed" message, run up full power and release the brake and.... nothing. No kick, just normal acceleration as the end of the flight deck rolled by-slowly. And, the kicker was that it worked just fine the day before.
So, something must have changed. Right?
OK, I start to think about what I changed recently. I added some aircraft. I added some scenery and ai. I also did some tweaking to the sensitivity and null zone for my stick. What else? Oh yeah, I goofed around with some compatibility settings just to check them out! THAT had to be it! Jump to the chase, no that was not it. OK, I added some new trap zones to Arrcab. Since I had no issues trapping, maybe it was the higher number of trap zones that did me in? Load up a back-up and no joy. Same problem.
OK, time to back track some more. I tried un-doing some of the other changes I had made and still no luck. OK, what about tweaking the stick controls? It shouldn't have mattered, I was getting full throttle, wasn't I?
Turns out I wasn't, it just felt like it. 94% N1 didn't feel much different but it just wasn't enough to trigger the catapult.
So, I guess there's a moral to the story, somewhere. Don't always trust in being lucky, sometimes its better to test everything after you change anything.
