Thread: FSX Device Manager

  Today, 03:59 PM
    irish3
    irish3 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Oceanside, Ca
    Posts
    36

    FSX Device Manager

    Lost my HD a few weeks ago. New O.S. installed, but now in my Device Manager
    listing under Sound, video and game controllers I have the following items listed:
    Nvidia H.D. Audio, NVidia Virtual Audio.... Realtek H.D. Audio, Sound Blaster Audigy,
    and Sound Blaster Audio Control.

    I have been having CTD's ( playing Steam) at various times.
    Which ones can I disable, if any? I have installed the latest drivers and the Sound Blaster
    card is new.
    Any help would be highly appreciated

    Neil B.
  Today, 04:11 PM
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,015

    Default

    If I remember correctly, My FSX install used the Realtek, H.D. Audio.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
  Today, 04:27 PM
    irish3
    irish3 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Oceanside, Ca
    Posts
    36

    Default

    Knew you'd come up first !
    Okay, will give er a go and disable the others
    As always, thanks again !!

    Irish3
