Thread: Something is killing my add-on aircraft textures

Something is killing my add-on aircraft textures

    Miggers
    Oct 2015
    Something is killing my add-on aircraft textures

    A few weeks ago I d/l'ed the Volkswagen Type 87 and installed it as per.

    When I started my sim to have a go in it,something flashed up about scenery updating.

    The VW appeared in white with no textures at all.

    Since then I've added Plane Sailing's PBY "Miss Pickup" textures to my Alphasim Catalina,once again,no textures,just a white
    aircraft.

    I've just d/l'ed Steve Beeny's Sea Hawk FGA.6,it loaded with the included textures,but not the extra "WV908" textures I've added into it,they showed up white again.


    Anyone any ideas what the dickens has happened????
