Hi All,

Apologies if this is the wrong place to post.

I'm sure some of you are familiar with Skyblue Radio. (skyblueradio.com)

I am Willy Canuck and I host The Haggis and Poutine Show every Sunday at 1400zulu.
My format is music mainly, but I'm looking for some daring souls to join me for a 10 min interview (pre-record) which will air during the show.

Interviews are conducted through Discord, Skype or other. Rather than a question/answer format, I prefer a friendly conversation (more fun, more natural).

I'm open to anyone where one or more of the following applies:

- pilots

- experienced flight simmers

- flightsim developers

- new simmers

- ATC Controllers (Vatsim or IVAO)

- youtube/twitch content creators

If you think you'd like to be part of the show, please drop me a line at [email protected]. I'll structure the conversation around your interests and if you would like to promote yourself, you'll have a chance to do that too!

In the meantime, best wishes to all. See you in the skies!

Willy.