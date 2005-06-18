Thread: ORBX's Bob

Results 1 to 3 of 3

ORBX's Bob

    sonnymayer
    Can payware aircraft be exported from FSX to MSFS such as the first person "BOB" from ORBX? I always enjoyed walking around the detailed airports in FSX.
    tiger1962
    There are issues with FSX aircraft in MSFS in general, from missing gauges to crashes to desktop.
    Have you tried the built-in Drone mode in MSFS? It's similar to "Bob" but it can be used anywhere, even in-flight.
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    sonnymayer
    I'll try that. Thanks.
