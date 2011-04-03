Thread: FSX 2020 Sys Reqs help please

My specs are in the signature. I can tell you this rig runs MSFS 2020 pretty well at about 30fps. However, I really haven't taxed the system to the fullest since I've stayed with basic, GA aircraft (the Icon A5 and the Cessna Skyhawk). Neither seems to strain the system. Be aware there is a learning curve; the sim is different enough from previous FS sims to require adaptation. Example, the autopilot is very different. I built my new system for about $1700 and there is nothing on it but Windows 10 and MSFS. My old CH Eclipse yoke and pedals work fine. I have not added any additional scenery or airplanes. I'm waiting to hear how the sim performs on Xbox since the specs for a PC are pretty high. Regardless, I've had a good time with the new sim so far; the scenery is amazing.
AMD Ryzen 7 3800X, GIGABYTE AMD Radeon 5700XT, 32mb DDR4 RAM @ 3600 mbs, Asrock X570 motherboard
Bookmarks