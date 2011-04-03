Thread: FSX 2020 Sys Reqs help please

Results 1 to 3 of 3

FSX 2020 Sys Reqs help please

    Hi

    my dad used to play FSX original (using an old 4-core sandy bridge i5 @ 4.8Ghz / 4GB RAM / GTX460 and a 1TB HDD which maxed out the system but worked (also had the upgrades/addons for weather & traffic etc and optimal settings added) and it worked great, but it looks nothing like the new one, after a while, he got bored and but stopped, now in the summer he heard about FSX2020 and instead of having to spend several hundreds of pounds upgrading to a decent gaming PC thought it would be cheaper to buy an Xbox One X for Â£250 as it was gunna be available on that too... but it isn't and there is no timeline even though one is considered as being "in the works" it sounds like it's not going to happen.

    I suggested at least 16GB RAM (24Gb-32Gb recommended) at least an 8-Core CPU and 1TB SSD (for installs) + 2TB HDD for temp storage - this game supposedly has 40,000 HD Discs worth of data to stream and would imagine it being tough system-wide so no bottlenecks.

    can anyone help as everyone knows the "minimum requirements" just aren't up to the real task?

    edit: for [email protected] only

    thanks
    My specs are in the signature. I can tell you this rig runs MSFS 2020 pretty well at about 30fps. However, I really haven't taxed the system to the fullest since I've stayed with basic, GA aircraft (the Icon A5 and the Cessna Skyhawk). Neither seems to strain the system. Be aware there is a learning curve; the sim is different enough from previous FS sims to require adaptation. Example, the autopilot is very different. I built my new system for about $1700 and there is nothing on it but Windows 10 and MSFS. My old CH Eclipse yoke and pedals work fine. I have not added any additional scenery or airplanes. I'm waiting to hear how the sim performs on Xbox since the specs for a PC are pretty high. Regardless, I've had a good time with the new sim so far; the scenery is amazing.
    AMD Ryzen 7 3800X, GIGABYTE AMD Radeon 5700XT, 32mb DDR4 RAM @ 3600 mbs, Asrock X570 motherboard
    thanks for your quick reply

    you signature specs were $1700..? (we are based in the UK) and is that for 4K? as he is paying only at [email protected] so though this may help bring the price down... he has a 4K TV but his "gaming room" with 2 PCs and Xbox use a 23" [email protected] monitor

    thanks again
