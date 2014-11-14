Hi, a newbie from the UK here. Completely new to any sort of flight sim but I have bought the FlightSim 2020 for my PC. Not doing too bad but having trouble controlling the accuracy of approach. I guess I'll get there...

Would appreciate some advice though. I'm looking to buy a Thrustmaster HOTAS Warthog (stick&throttle). Is this a good compatible match for the PC based FlightSim 2020? And any thoughts on whether this would be a good control to buy. Are there any pitfalls or known problems?

Any help would be appreciated.